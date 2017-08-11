Australian cycling star Mat Hayman has confirmed he will keep racing for Orica-Scott next season.

Australian Mat Hayman has secured a contract extension at an age where most professional cyclists are already retirees.

The second Australian to win Paris-Roubaix will turn 40 on April 20, when he still will be competing for Orica-Scott.

The Australian team has confirmed Hayman will continue riding for them next season.

"I have really found my home here," Hayman said.

"I am grateful that the team still have faith in me as I am now getting very old."

Hayman is one of the sport's most-respected riders and his usual role is the team captain on the road.

He had that role in July at the Tour de France, where teammate Simon Yates finished seventh and took out the younger rider category.

Next year will be Hayman's fifth season with Orica-Scott and his 19th year in pro cycling.

The classics specialist had his crowning moment last year when he won Paris-Roubaix, Hayman's No.1 race.

Orica-Scott director Matt White said Hayman's attitude was a priceless example to the team's younger riders.

"When you have a guy on your team who is winning Paris-Roubaix after 15 attempts, it's a never say die attitude, which is the attitude we want in our young guys," White said.