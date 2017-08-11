Queensland eventually found a way to stop Andrew Fifita but Wayne Bennett's Broncos haven't yet. (AAP)

Queensland may have produced a blueprint to stop Andrew Fifita but Wayne Bennett says his Maroons-riddled Brisbane pack are no closer to finding a solution ahead of their NRL blockbuster against Cronulla.

The Maroons bounced back and shut down Fifita to clinch their 11th State of Origin series win in 12 years after the Cronulla giant inspired NSW's record 28-4 opening win in Brisbane.

Up to six Brisbane players featured in the Queensland side this year but Bennett says they haven't come up with anything beyond an age-old adage.

"Tackle him around the legs," Bennett said when asked how Fifita can be stopped.

"We're not the Maroons, we're the Broncos.

"We can't do what the Maroons did because we don't have the players the Maroons had.

"But we will be doing our best on him tomorrow night."

Fifita will again be the key when Cronulla look to sabotage Brisbane's top-four hopes and clinch their fourth straight win at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Brisbane leapfrogged the Sharks into third after last round's record 54-0 win over Gold Coast.

Halfback Kodi Nikorima said Brisbane may not have the biggest forwards but they should not be underestimated against the Fifita-led Sharks pack.

"Our boys may be small but the key is they can throw the ball around and run plays," he said.

"They actually get a lot more go-forward than you think - I just run off the back of them."

Nikorima is embracing the No.7 jersey after Ben Hunt's switch to hooker following Andrew McCullough's season-ending knee injury.

"I have seen enough but he is only going to get better," Bennett said of Nikorima at halfback.

"I am not seeing any great change at the moment but I see a bloke who is pretty competent and confident in what he does."