US Open champion Brooks Koepka says he "felt like crap" after hitting a marshal on the head with an errant drive on day one of the US PGA Championship.

Koepka's tee shot on the 16th at Quail Hollow - his seventh hole of the day - was flying towards spectators to the right of the fairway when it hit a marshal who was standing just inside the ropes.

The man was knocked to the ground and was pictured bleeding from a head wound, although he was able to joke with Koepka that he had done him a favour by diverting the ball back onto the fairway.

"I felt terrible about it," Koepka said, although he had not shouted the traditional warning of 'fore' following his drive.

"That's never fun to walk up and see somebody, you just drilled them. I drilled him in the head, which is probably the worst part. To be honest with you, I felt like crap.

"He was laughing and joking when I was up there, kept telling me, "You got a good break." I was like, well, I still feel like crap. But I got his information so I'll probably reach out to him tonight and see how he's doing. I'm sure he's going to have quite a big headache."

Koepka went on to bogey the hole but carded a three-under-par 68 as playing partners Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia shot 72 and 75 respectively.