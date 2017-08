A knee injury has kept Gold Coast halfback Ashley Taylor off the training paddock all week, but he is in the running to start against St George Illawarra.

Gold Coast halfback Ashley Taylor is a chance of recovering from a knee injury to play St George Illawarra on Saturday.

Limping off late in the Titans' club-worst 54-0 loss to Brisbane last weekend, Taylor has not trained with the side all week.

But coach Neil Henry insisted he was improving enough to the point where he would travel to Sydney with the side and be given a chance to prove his fitness on game day.