The Kenyan opposition coalition says the results showing Uhuru Kenyatta had won the election are fraudulent and based on a computer hack.

The Kenyan opposition coalition has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to name its leader, Raila Odinga, president of the country.

The National Super Alliance claims that an anonymous member of the IEBC had allegedly unveiled that the commission had given a 700,000-vote advantage to the current head of state, Uhuru Kenyatta.

NASA spokesperson Musalia Mudavadi said in a press conference that the published results, which showed that Kenyatta had won Tuesday's election with 54 per cent of the vote, were fraudulent and based on a computer hack.