As preparations continue for the same-sex marriage ballot, Labor has concerns about a lack of protections against hate speech and campaign spending.

Issues of ballot fraud, bribery and hate speech during the same-sex marriage vote could come under scrutiny at a Senate inquiry expected to be set up next week.

Labor will move a motion on Monday to establish the inquiry, which would examine the instructions given to the Australian Bureau of Statistics to run what it has officially named the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

Opponents who are taking the matter to the High Court say the ABS does not have the constitutional power to conduct a national ballot, and the government has over-reached in terms of funding it without any specific legislation to do so.

The government has blamed Labor and the Greens for blocking laws which would have set up a compulsory plebiscite with all the appropriate legal protections.

Those in charge of the survey will have to explain how voters won't be disenfranchised, which departments they are working with, how the information will be collected and reported, their legal protections and how the information will be stored and used.

"We already knew the postal survey was expensive and divisive, and it now seems that it will have no integrity, no protection from misleading and deceptive material, and will not be protected against ballot fraud, bribery and interference," Labor senator Jenny McAllister said.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has offered to work with Labor to legislate protections around malicious material and bribery if the opposition wants them in place.

"If there is a view that it would be desirable to have the usual protections that are enshrined in the Electoral Act available for this exercise then the government is open to work constructively and in good faith with all parties and the parliament to make that happen," Senator Cormann told Sky News.

Media industry reforms are scheduled to be debated on Tuesday, as talks continue behind the scenes between the government, crossbenchers and the Greens on passing the laws.

The Greens will seek inquiries into the use of discretionary trusts and allegations of theft and corruption around the Murray Darling Basin Plan.

On Tuesday, Nick Xenophon will seek support for an inquiry into changing contempt laws, and on Wednesday West Australian One Nation senator Peter Georgiou will deliver his first speech.

In the lower house, Liberal MP Julian Leeser will lead a debate on Monday on North Korea's military ambitions.

Mr Leeser is seeking the parliament's support for a motion calling on North Korea to abandon its missile and nuclear program and to "contribute to peace and stability in the region", and encouraging China to use its influence to decrease tensions.

Independent MP Bob Katter will seek an inquiry into the coal seam gas industry and introduce his own bill to ban foreign political donations.