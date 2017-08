Australians Luke Mathews and Jordan Williamsz have advanced to the semi-finals of the men's 1500m at the world athletics championships.

Two weeks after walking out on his coach Nic Bideau, Australian Luke Mathews has won his first-round heat in the men's 1500m at the world athletics championships.

Mathews surged to the line to win the fastest of the three heats in three minutes 38.19 seconds.

Fellow Australian Jordan Williamsz also advanced to the semis on Friday (early Saturday AEST).

But their more decorated countryman, Rio Olympics finalist Ryan Gregson, was eliminated after finishing a hugely disappointing ninth in his heat.