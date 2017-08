Penrith captain Matt Moylan has recovered from a hamstring injury and is set to take on North Queensland on Saturday.

Moylan got through Friday's captain's run and appears set to line up in Saturday's NRL clash against the Cowboys at Pepper Stadium.

Coach Anthony Griffin said the club would have to monitor how he pulls up on Saturday morning but he was likely to take the field.