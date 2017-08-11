Optus profits plateaued for its first quarter, but with content deals, network investments and NBN migration, the No.2 telco is growing its customer base.

Optus has enjoyed steady customer growth, thanks to a boost in NBN migration and 4G uptake, but the Singtel-owned telco reported a minor dip in profit for the June quarter.

Network investments, better content and business transformation, delivered strong gains in customers, Optus said on Friday.

Net profit for the three months to June 30 slipped 0.8 per cent to $171 million.

A higher rate of NBN migration and customer growth - up by 143,000 from a year ago - has bolstered the Singtel-owned company's presence on the NBN, taking Optus's total NBN broadband customers to 279,000.

The drive in customer growth has also produced a 13.2 per cent rise in operating revenue for its landline, broadband, and pay TV services.

For the June quarter, Optus added about 85,000 new 4G mobile customers, bringing its 4G customer base to 5.88 million of its 9.76 million mobile customers .

The number of Optus 4G mobile subscribers has now risen 19.2 per cent, from the previous quarter.

Following an increased focus on postpaid customers, the company said it signed up around 54,000 new postpaid subscribers during the quarter, helping improve average revenue per user (ARPU) by 1.8 per cent.

Last month, Optus committed more than $1 billion to expand its mobile network - currently reaching 96.4 per cent of the national 4G population - in regional Australia by the end of June 2018.

With the provision of content partnerships including the English Premier League and an exclusive in-app deal with National Geographic, Optus, chief executive Allen Lew said more content would attract more customers.