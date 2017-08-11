A power struggle between rival groups is believed to be behind a fight at a Mexican prison that left nine inmates dead.

Nine inmates are dead and 11 are injured following a fight among prisoners at a jail in the northern Mexico border city of Reynosa.

Authorities in Tamaulipas state say rival groups fought with shanks, sticks and rocks in two parts of the prison.

The fight occurred on Thursday during family visiting hours. Guards fired shots to control the situation.

Authorities say the fight appears to have involved a power struggle between the two groups.

While it did not identify the groups, Reynosa has seen pitched battles between factions of the Gulf Cartel.