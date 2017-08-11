A train carriage at Oxford Circus tube station in London has filled with smoke, with firefighters evacuating the area. Police say the fire is not suspicious.

One of the busiest tube stations on London has been evacuated after smoke filled a train carriage.

Pictures on social media show grey smoke billowing out of the carriage on the Bakerloo line while passengers stand on the Oxford Circus platform covering their mouths and noses.

Other photographs show people standing in dark, smoke-filled carriages covering their faces with items of clothing.

Oxford Circus station services London's busiest shopping street and sees thousands of commuters pass through it during the rush hour.

London Fire Brigade said it was called to the scene at 8.50am local time and that three fire engines had been sent.

A spokesman for Transport for London said: "Oxford Circus is currently closed and cleared of people.

"All trains that run to Oxford Circus station are currently not stopping at the station. The station is closed because of a fire alert."

British police say the incident isn't being treated as suspicious.

"We continue to work with @LondonFire at Oxford Circus. Station remains closed. Cause of fire not currently being treated as suspicious," British Transport Police said in a tweet.