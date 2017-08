Sally Pearson has eased into the semi-finals of the women's 100m hurdles at the world athletics championships.

Australian superstar Sally Pearson has won her first-round heat in commanding style to power into the semi-finals of the 100m hurdles at the world athletics championships.

Pearson, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist and 2013 world champion, clocked a winning time of 12.72 seconds.

Also through to the semis on Friday night (early Saturday AEST) are world record holder Kendra Harrison (12.60) and fellow Americans Dawn Harper-Nelson and Nia Ali.