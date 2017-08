The Turnbull government's announcement of a postal vote on same-sex marriage has triggered voters to update their electoral roll details.

The Australian Electoral Commission has been flooded with enrolment changes ahead of an expected postal ballot on same-sex marriage.

The AEC usually gets about 4000 requests for updates - for changes of address and from new voters - on a daily basis but on Thursday it received 68,000.

Voters have until August 24 to update their details.