Andy Murray will remain world No.1 for another week after 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov upset Rafael Nadal at the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The top seed needed to reach the semi-finals to replace the injured Murray at the top of the rankings this week but was beaten in a thrilling last-16 tie against the world No.143.

Shapovalov delighted the home crowd in the last night match as he recorded a 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory in two hours 45 minutes.

Shapovalov advanced to a quarter-final meeting on Friday night with France's Adrian Mannarino, who defeated Hyeon Chung of South Korea 6-3 6-3.

Shapovalov has taken major strides this week to reach his goal of cracking the world's top 100 with wins over Rogerio Dutra Silva and 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

Shapovalov battled back after Nadal cruised through the first set, then erased a 3-0 deficit in the tiebreaker for the biggest victory of his career.