Richmond say their game style is suited to Geelong's Simonds Stadium and are tipping their solid road form this season will acquit them well against the Cats.

The Tigers haven't trumped the Cats in their last 12 outings, and haven't won in Geelong since 2006.

But Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is bullish about their chances of getting up in the top-four clash on Saturday afternoon.

On their side is the fact the Cats will be missing stars Joel Selwood (injury) and suspended duo Tom Hawkins and Mitch Duncan, although Patrick Dangerfield returns from a one-match ban.

"We've just fallen short the last three or four times and they've probably had too much experience," Hardwick said.

"We slowly feel we're getting better at taking them on and we're looking forward to the challenge of going down there.

"It's very much like an interstate trip, the hostile environment is there and our boys have got a great interstate record.

"It's only an hour down the highway but it feels like that sort of game."

The Tigers have won three interstate games this season and lost two, with the round-nine loss to the Giants coming via a goal in the last minute.

Richmond's defence is the competition's strongest and Hardwick felt this would stand up well at Simonds Stadium.

"If anything it's a smaller, skinnier sized ground and Geelong's pressure there is very good but ours is very good on a regular basis and we think it will go up again so we're excited to see how that works for us," he said.

"We think it will suit our style of game with our pressure and contested-ball situation."