Shares in pharmacies supplier Sigma Healthcare have been slashed after the company warned underlying earnings will come in below market expectations, citing "challenging" industry conditions.

Sigma expects full-year earnings of around $90 million compared to current market consensus of around $95 million, the company said in an announcement to the ASX on Friday.

Shares in Sigma were down 7.5 per cent to 86 cents at 1049 AEST.