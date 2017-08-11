A University of South Australia academic has linked men's finger length to the likelihood of sporting success.

The closer your index and ring fingers are in length, the more likely you are to be a sports star, a new study says.

Grant Tomkinson from the University of South Australia enlisted the help of his teenaged son Jordan to publish a study focusing on the relationship between muscular strength and finger length in young males.

He says the digit ratio between the ring and index finger is related to the testosterone level of babies while in their mother's womb.

"The more testosterone the fetus produces, the longer the ring finger, so the smaller the digit ratio," Dr Tomkinson says.

The hormone is a natural steroid and helps with athletic and fitness test performance.

"Our study shows that boys with lower digit ratios have better handgrip strength and this is irrespective of their age or body size," he said.

The university's senior lecturer is based in the United States and says the first of its kind study could help predict sporting performance in youth sports.