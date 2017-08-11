A look at some of the big moments in the history of axed Super Rugby franchise the Western Force.

WESTERN FORCE SUPER RUGBY HISTORY:

* 2006 - 14th (1 win, 2 draws, 10 losses)

* 2007 - 7th (6-1-6)

* 2008 - 8th (7-0-6)

* 2009 - 8th (6-1-6)

* 2010 - 13th (4-0-9)

* 2011 - 12th (5-2-9)

* 2012 - 14th (3-0-13)

* 2013 - 13th (4-1-11)

* 2014 - 8th (9-0-7)

* 2015 - 15th (3-0-13)

* 2016 - 16th (2-0-13)

* 2017 - 12th (6-0-9)

COACHES:

* John Mitchell (2006-10)

* Richard Graham (2011-12)

* Phil Blake (interim 2012)

* Michael Foley (2012-16)

* David Wessels (2016)

KEY POINTS IN FORCE TIMELINE:

* Dec, 2004 - RugbyWA beats Rugby Union Victoria for the right to host a fourth Australian franchise

* Feb, 2006 - Led by Wallabies lock Nathan Sharpe, the Force make their debut in a 25-10 home loss to the Brumbies at a soldout Subiaco Oval

* Apr, 2006 - Sign Matt Giteau from Brumbies in three-year deal worth a reported $5.4 million, making him the highest-paid player in any code

* Feb, 2008 - The Force field a star-studded line-up for the opening round of their third season, including Nathan Sharpe, Giteau, Cameron Shepherd, Ryan Cross, Drew Mitchell, David Pocock, Scott Fava, Nick Cummins, Richard Brown and Tai McIsaac. The Force lost 17-10 to the Sharks in Durban

* Dec, 2008 - Force set up an independent inquiry into complaints from players and staff about head coach John Mitchell

* Feb, 2009 - Giteau announces he has signed a two-year deal with the Brumbies starting in 2010. Giteau in 2008 was left more than a million dollars out of pocket after the demise of his third-party sponsor Firepower

* Mar, 2010 - Coach Mitchell announces he will stand down at the end of the season

* Jul, 2014 - The Force miss out on a maiden finals berth after losing their last-round clash 47-25 against the Brumbies in Canberra

* Jun, 2016 - ARU takes over ownership of the Force after the franchise hit deep financial difficulties

* Jun 11, 2016 - Dane Haylett-Petty makes his Wallabies debut, becoming the first 'home grown' player to go through the Force junior system to play for Australia

* Apr 9, 2017 - SANZAAR announces a restructure of Super Rugby, with three teams to be axed. The Australian Rugby Union later confirms the Force will be the Australian team to be cut from the competition

* Jul 15 - Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest vows to do everything within his powers to save the Force. He makes an emotional speech to the players after their season-ending win over the NSW Waratahs. The win meant the Force finished second in the Australian conference

* Jul 19 - Nine Force players named in extended Wallabies squad

* Jul 31 - The ARU and RugbyWA enter arbitration. The hearing lasts two days. RugbyWA argues the Force cannot be axed because its future was guaranteed until 2020 under the 'alignment' deal it signed last year with the ARU

Aug 11 - The ARU wins the arbitration, and immediately states it will axe the Force