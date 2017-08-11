Ramil Guliyev of Turkey celebrates his unexpected 200m triumph at the world championships in London. (AAP)

Ramil Guliyev from Turkey has sensationally won the men's 200m at the world athletics championships in London.

Ramil Guliyev from Turkey has claimed a shock victory in the men's 200m at the world athletics championships in London, denying Wayde van Niekerk a golden double and Isaac Makwala what would have been a fairytale title.

Guliyev clocked a winning time of 20.09 seconds, with South African superstar van Niekerk second in 20.11 and Jereem Richards from Trinidad and Tobago third in a race where only two hundredths of a second separated the top three finishers.

It was the first medal at a global championships for the 27-year-old Guliyev, who changed nationality from his native Azerbaijan six years ago.

He carried the flags of both nations during his lap of honour on Thursday night.

"I delivered my best race at the right time. I'm so happy to be world champion," said Guliyev.

"I was competing against some of the best athletes in the world, so it didn't bother me that the attention was on them.

"Maybe at the next competition everyone will look at me instead."

Turkey has had had a dreadful doping record in recent years, with 40 track and field athletes banned for violations in 2013.

Van Niekerk was aiming to do the 200m-400m double in London, a feat last achieved at the world championships by American Michael Johnson in 1995.

"It was really a massive rollercoaster for me, this competition," said the South African who bounced back from a poor semi-final run on Wednesday.

"I didn't just celebrate the medal I got tonight, it was more a celebration of the competition overall.

"Coming away with two medals - both a good colour, gold and silver - I think it's great for my career."

Botswana's Makwala, who took a unique route to the final, finally ran out of steam and was sixth in 20.44.

Makwala had originally been scratched from the event on medical grounds, only to get a last-minute reprieve.

He booked his spot in the semis after a solo time trial in cold and wet conditions on Wednesday and then finished second in his semi, ensuring him the status of sentimental favourite for the final.

American Kori Carter upstaged her heavily-favoured countrywoman Dalilah Muhammad to claim gold in the women's 400m hurdles from the outside lane.

Carter clocked a winning time of 53.07 ahead of Rio Olympics champion Muhammad (53.50) and Jamaican Ristananna Tracey (53.74).

American Christian Taylor added a third triple jump world title to his two Olympic crowns with a winning leap of 17.68m, just five centimetres better than countryman Will Claye.