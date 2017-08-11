Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and defence minister Marise Payne arrive for a briefing by Defence on North Korea in Canberra, August 11, 2017. (AAP)

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has reaffirmed Australia’s pledge to enter a conflict with North Korea if the regime attacks the United States, as he meets with Defence and intelligence leaders in Canberra for briefings on the crisis.

The prime minister met with the Chief of the Defence Force, Air Chief Marshall Mark Binskin, at the Australian Signals Directorate building in Canberra.

He was joined by defence minister Marise Payne.

Mr Turnbull said Australia stood “shoulder to shoulder” with the United States on the North Korean crisis, reaffirming his promise to join any conflict with the rogue state.

It comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is threatening to fire four missiles into the sea near the United States territory of Guam, in the Pacific Ocean.

Rhetoric has escalated on both sides, with US President Donald Trump threatening swift retaliation.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” Mr Trump said.

“They will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

Mr Turnbull spoke with the US vice president, Mike Pence, overnight, and reaffirmed where Australia stands.

We would come to the aid of the United States: Turnbull on North Korean crisis

“The ANZUS Treaty means that if America is attacked, we will come to their aid. If Australia is attacked, America will come to our aid. We are joined at the hip. The American alliance is the bedrock of our national security,” Mr Turnbull said.

He repeated calls for North Korea to “come to its senses” and praised a recent tightening of UN economic sanctions, which were agreed to by China and Russia.