The Rugby Union Players' Association has described the axing of the Western Force as the "darkest day in the history of Australian Rugby".

The Australian Rugby Union announced on Friday that the Perth-based team would be cut from the downsized 2018 competition, while the Melbourne Rebels would continue.

The players' representative body, who was pushing for both teams to continue, slammed the decision.

"Today's is the darkest day in the history of Australian Rugby with the custodian of the game confirming their desire to end the tenure of the Western Force and abandoning the game's national footprint," said RUPA chief executive Ross Xenos in a statement.

He said that the future of professional rugby in Western Australia would now be the "collateral damage" of poor decision making by the ARU and SANZAAR to originally expand Super Rugby to a convoluted and complicated 18 team structure.

Xenos said RUPA would support players affected by the decision.

"RUPA will do whatever it takes to ensure that players' contractual rights are honoured and no player is unfairly disadvantaged by the ARU's decision."