All Black Sonny Bill Williams has had his first hitout since being sent off in the 2nd Lions Test. (AAP)

All Blacks ace Sonny Bill Williams has played an hour for a Counties Manukau B side, his first hitout since a red card in the 2nd British and Irish Lions Test.

The All Blacks' midfielder played an hour on Saturday for a Counties Manukau B outfit, with his side winning the intra-club trial 42-28.

He made several line breaks in muddy conditions, had a try for his winger and even had a five-pointer of his own disallowed.

Williams received a red card in the second Lions Test for a shoulder charge to the face of Anthony Watson, and was suspended for four matches - a ban that expired after Friday's "Game of Three Halves".

He will return to the All Blacks' set-up, as they prepare for next weekend's Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup opener against Australia in Sydney.