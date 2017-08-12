Former winners Marin Cilic and Victoria Azarenka have become the latest big names to withdraw from next week's Cincinnati Masters.

Cilic, who has not played since going down in straight sets to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final, has been dealing with an adductor strain while Azarenka, who gave birth last December and has since returned over the summer to the WTA, pulled out for personal reasons.

Reports in social media and tennis websites - plus gossip centre site TMZ - are reporting that the 28-year-old from Belarus is involved with the American father of her child in a custody battle which has disrupted her concentration on tennis.

"I am disappointed to have to pull out due to a family matter," Azarenka said. "I look forward to coming back to Cincinnati and playing in front of its great fans for many years to come."

Cilic, who beat Andy Murray for the Midwest title a year ago, voiced his disappointment at being forced to withdraw.

"I was really eager to play in Cincinnati, where I won my first career ATP Masters 1000 singles title last year and where I had one of the best performances during my career. But I still don't feel at 100 per cent to compete at the top level and to defend my title there."

The pair join fellow high-profile absentees Murray (hip injury), Novak Djokovic (elbow) and Stan Wawrinka (knee operation) in missing the final major tune-up prior to the August 28 start of the US Open.

Rafael Nadal will take the top seeding ahead of Federer as the over-30s fight to seize No.1 honours from Murray.

Seven-time winner Federer carries a 10-match winning streak into this event, having won the title in each of his last two appearances (2014-15).