Snapshot of day eight at the world athletics championships in London.

Star of the day: Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers hangs tough to successfully defend her 200m title.

Best Australian performance: Sally Pearson assumes favouritism for the 100m hurdles with a scintillating run of 12.53 seconds in the semis.

Upset of the day: The gold and silver for Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs in the women's steeplechase were the first world championships medals won by Americans in the event.

Quote of the day: "I don't have anything to lose. I've done everything I could possibly do in the sport - it's just a matter of how much further can I go and what else can I get," said Pearson after qualifying fastest for the 100m hurdles final.

Stat of the day: Pawel Fajdek from Poland became the first man to win three straight world hammer throw crowns.