Brisbane have roared to a 58-point AFL win as Gold Coast begin life after sacked coach Rodney Eade with another heavy loss.

Different coach, same result for the besieged Gold Coast AFL club.

Brisbane took a step toward avoiding the wooden spoon with a thumping 58-point home win on Saturday as an injury-hit Suns began life after sacked coach Rodney Eade just like it ended - with another loss.

Usually a team is never more dangerous than in their first game with a new coach. But, there was no rebound factor under interim Suns mentor Dean Solomon despite some encouraging early signs at the Gabba.

Gold Coast began full of energy to lead by 22 points in the second term after four-goal hero Jack Martin cut loose but hit the wall in the second half.

Lions skipper Dayne Beams (four goals, 32 touches) stood tall during the early Suns onslaught before sparking Brisbane's brutal response in front of 17,772 Gabba fans.

In the end, Brisbane ran out 22.10 (142) to 12.12 (84) winners with Tom Rockliff (24 touches) and Jake Barrett both kicking three goals.

Beams kicked a steadying goal as Gold Coast cruised to a 21-point lead at the first break before booting his second to help Brisbane grab the lead for the first time on the stroke of halftime - 9.4 (58) to 8.9 (57).

Brisbane never looked back, boosting their hopes of dodging the wooden spoon.

The Lions (5-15 tally) are on 20 points along with Carlton and North Melbourne, but have played an extra game.

They finish their season against Melbourne (away) and North Melbourne (home).

Gold Coast were always going to struggle without Pearce Hanley (hamstring), Gary Ablett (hamstring) and Tom Lynch (knee), but Solomon would have hoped for some more fight after the Suns sacked Eade on Monday night.

Brisbane lead the Queensland derby tally 9-5.

Martin cut loose to kick three goals in four minutes and help Gold Coast grab a 6.5 (41) to 3.2 (20) first-quarter lead.

Beams stood up and midfielder Lewis Taylor (25 touches, two goals) took charge as Brisbane hit back to edge the visitors by one point at halftime.

The Suns ran out of gas in the third term as the Lions banged home six unanswered goals to grab a commanding 33-point lead at the final break.