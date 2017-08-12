Roger Federer has beaten Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets to reach the semi-finals in Montreal as he chases a fourth crown.

Roger Federer stayed on course for his fourth Rogers Cup title by beating Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets to reach the semi-finals in Montreal.

Second seed Federer, who turned 36 on Tuesday, is playing his first tournament since his latest Wimbledon success and won 6-4 6-4 in 68 minutes to book a last-four clash with Robin Haase.

World No.3 Federer secured the decisive first break against Bautista Agut in the ninth game of the opening set and then served out to take control of the match.

Bautista Agut - 16th in the ATP rankings - was broken in the first game of the second set and although the Spaniard broke straight back he came unstuck again in his next service game and Federer this time held on to his advantage.

Holland's world No.52 Haase fought back after losing the first set against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman to win 4-6 6-3 6-3.