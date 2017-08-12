Fremantle coach Ross Lyon says his players have learnt about the real AFL when Sydney smashed his side by 104 points at the SCG.

It was the biggest loss of Lyon's coaching career and left the Dockers in 14th spot with an 8-12 record.

Most of his players struggled against a rampaging Sydney side that racked up 115 more possessions and laid 15 more tackles.

Lyon said the Dockers got obliterated at centre square bounces and allowed the Swans to sweep out of defence and kick goals too easily.

"I spoke to the players at the end, there's two levels in the AFL, those that participate and you can make a living," Lyon said.

"But then there's those teams and the clubs that are serious about winning premierships and you play with an intent and an attack on the ball that the Swans displayed today and have displayed for a lot of this year.

"That's the lesson our young group need to take out of it, we've got a few that already understand that.

"I thought (Nate) Fyfe really dug in and was overwhelmed, I thought Stephen Hill dug in.

"'But you need weight of numbers, so those young players need to learn that lesson.

"You sit in your bubble in Perth and people slap you on your back after beating the Gold Coast (last week).

"This is the real AFL and that's what we spoke about. As long as they learn that we can go forward."