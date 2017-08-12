BERLIN (Reuters) - The presidents of world football body FIFA and the international athletics federation (IAAF) have not been proposed for appointment to the International Olympic Committee when the IOC session votes in new members in September.

IAAF chief Seb Coe and Gianni Infantino, who heads FIFA, were passed over for a second year running, as they battle doping and corruption scandals in their fields.

Previous FIFA and IAAF presidents had seats at the IOC table for decades.

The IOC's nine proposed new members, named on Friday, include Luis Mejia Oviedo, head of the Dominican Republic's Olympic committee, Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, Thai entrepreneur and head of her country's badminton federation, International Equestrian Federation chief Ingmar De Vos and world rowing president Jean-Christophe Rolland.

Infantino was elected head of FIFA in 2016 to succeed scandal-plagued Sepp Blatter and lead the federation out of its biggest graft crisis.

Former double Olympic champion Coe took over the IAAF in 2015 as a doping scandal unfolded, severely damaging the credibility of the organisation.

Coe triggered the ire of the IOC when the IAAF blocked Russian track and field athletes from competing at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last year over the doping affair.

Coe's predecessor Lamine Diack faces a bribery and embezzlement investigation in France.

Both Blatter and Diack were IOC members for years until 2015. Blatter's predecessor at FIFA, Joao Havelange, was an IOC member from 1963 to 2011.

Diack's predecessor, Primo Nebiolo, was also an IOC member.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Andrew Roche)