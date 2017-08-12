Warriors five-eighth Kieran Foran will not play in Sunday's NRL match against Canberra due to a minor shoulder issue.

With halfback Shaun Johnson currently crocked, it has fallen upon the Canterbury-bound Foran to take up the reins as playmaker-in-chief.

But the 27-year-old has struggled to do so in recent weeks, with the Warriors losing five on the trot and falling out of finals contention.

His shoulder issue has forced coach Stephen Kearney to bank on youth for Sunday's match against the Raiders, with Ata Hingano and Mason Lino to line up in the halves and Nathaniel Roache selected at hooker.

The trio, between them, have played just 36 NRL matches - making them the least experienced hooker-halves combination in the club's history.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will complete the makeshift spine at fullback, with incumbent No.9 Issac Luke benched due to poor form.

The club expects Foran to return for next week's clash with the Rabbitohs.