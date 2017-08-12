Justine Damond was shot and killed in Minneapolis by US police. (LINKEDIN)

Australian Justine Damond, who was shot and killed by a US police officer responding to her 911 call, is being remembered at a memorial service in Minneapolis.

Mourners wearing heart-shaped stickers have gathered at a lakefront stage to remember Australian woman Justine Damond, who was shot and killed by a police officer responding to her 911 call.

A banner above the band shell at Lake Harriet in southwest Minneapolis reads, "Move from fear and survival to fascination and creation".

An Australian flag stood on the stage next to a large colour photo of Damond and pink and white flowers.

The 40-year-old was fatally shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home.

A man at the back of the crowd held a sign that read, "NOOR RESIGN NOW".

Damond was engaged to be married in August.

Australian woman killed by Minneapolis police

Her fiance, Don Damond, and her father, John Ruszczyk, were among those scheduled to speak at the public memorial.

Meanwhile, a judge has approved a search warrant for investigators to examine the smartphones of two Minneapolis police officers linked to the fatal shooting.

The search warrant shows that an agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension requested permission to download data from the iPhones issued by the Minneapolis Police Department.

The application says the information "may more clearly define" the officers' actions before and after Damond was killed.

Noor's partner told investigators a noise startled him just before Damond approached their police SUV.

Noor was in the passenger seat and shot Damond through the open driver-side window. He has declined to be interviewed by investigators, and cannot be compelled to do so.