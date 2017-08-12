Tour leader Matt Wilkinson was among a number of Australians to win their round one heats at the World Surf League event in Tahiti.

Matt Wilkinson and Joel Parkinson were among five Australians to win their round one heats at the World Surf League event in Tahiti.

With the 12 heat winners on Saturday progressing straight through to round three, tour points leader Wilkinson and 2012 world champion Parkinson will be joined there by Adrian Buchan, Julian Wilson and Connor O'Leary.

The other round one heat winners included defending world champion John John Florence and Brazil's Gabriel Medina.

In round two action, Mick Fanning -- who was pipped by American Kolohe Andino in round one -- took advantage of a solid 7.50 opening wave to account for fellow Aussie Josh Kerr 13.00 to 8.16.

World No.4 Owen Wright was too consistent for Spain's Aritz Aranburu to win their heat 14.50 to 12.10.

Meanwhile, teenage Australian surfer Ethan Ewing accounted for Brazilian world No.7 Filipe Toledo 10.06 to 6.56.