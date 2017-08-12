Tautau Moga, who scored twice against Cronulla, will leave Brisbane for the Knights next season. (AAP)

Plenty of Cronulla defenders were left in two-try hero Tautau Moga's wake during Brisbane's 32-10 NRL thumping of the defending premiers at Suncorp Stadium.

Moga looms as Brisbane's NRL finals X-factor after two barnstorming tries that sealed the Broncos' stirring win on Friday night.

The 23-year-old bulldozed James Maloney to cross in the 44th minute then brushed aside Chad Townsend to complete his double by the 60th and make it 26-6.

They were among a trail of Sharks left by Moga who also made four tackle busts, two line breaks and ran 175m in a barnstorming display.

However, Brisbane are lamenting the fact they will soon also be left behind by Moga, who will link with Newcastle next season.

Moga signed a lucrative three-year Knights deal from 2018 after capping a remarkable comeback at Brisbane.

The 107kg battering ram has finally found his feet in the NRL after arriving at Brisbane in 2017 after stints at two clubs and three knee reconstructions.

But after grooming the man once dubbed the next Israel Folau back to full fitness and form, Brisbane have been unable to hold onto Moga due to salary cap restraints.

"Every time you tell us about someone we are losing I keep telling you about the salary cap," Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett said.

"There's not one player on that team I want to lose.

"But we are going to lose two or three of them because everyone wants more not less.

"I don't have an issue with the cap.

"It gives us the comp that we have got."

Friday was Moga's first double since 2014, when he played for North Queensland.

Brisbane kept their top-four hopes alive with their sixth win in eight games.

Bennett believed Brisbane's Midas touch had rubbed off on the once-unlucky Moga.

"Of course it is a confidence thing," Bennett said of his 2017 form.

"That's what the Broncos can do, they can give you confidence.

"When I first saw him at training I couldn't work out why I hadn't seen him in first grade more often.

"He's had three knee reconstructions so he had to rebuild his confidence.

"I am just happy we have got him to this point of the season where he is playing really well."