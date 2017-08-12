The Australian women's 4x400m and men's 4x100m relay teams have failed to qualify for their finals at the world athletics championships.

Australia will be unrepresented in the relay finals at the world athletics championships after the women's 4x400m and men's 4x100m teams were eliminated in the heats on Saturday.

A women's 4x400m team including 17-year-old Ella Connolly and anchored by Morgan Mitchell finished fifth in their heat and 10th fastest overall in three minutes 28.02 seconds.

The United States has long dominated this event at Olympic and world championships level and will be favoured to claim another title in London after clocking the fastest heat time of 3:21.66.

The men's sprint relay final will be the major championships swansong for Usain Bolt.

He made a rare heats appearance on Saturday, anchoring Jamaica to victory in 37.95.

"There are no words to describe how I am feeling," said Bolt.

"I get so much support from the crowd. I appreciate that a lot.

"The young runners in our team - it is just about executing and coming through the race for them."

The Jamaican team for the final on Sunday (early Monday AEST) will be strengthened by the inclusion of Yohan Blake, the 2009 100m world champion.

But the Jamaicans will need to get past a strong United States lineup including individual 100m winner Justin Gatlin if they are to deliver Bolt a 12th world title.

The Americans qualified fastest in 37.70.

The Australian team of Trae Williams, Tom Gamble, Nick Andrews and Rohan Browning were second-last in their heat in 38.88.