Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has backed a promised crackdown on the drug trade from the South Australian opposition, including a pledge to eradicate ice and "drive this drug out of the hands of our children".

SA Opposition Leader Steven Marshall outlined his proposals at the party's annual meeting in Adelaide on Saturday, including a pledge to send police sniffer dogs into state schools, if the Liberals win the state election in March.

Mr Turnbull told the gathering he was inspired by the passion expressed by Mr Marshall and his desire to tackle the "shocking, miserable menace" that is crystal methamphetamine.