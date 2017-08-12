Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is set to address the annual meeting of the SA Liberal Party, just seven months out from the next state election.

Seven months out from the next South Australian election and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is in Adelaide to rally Liberal MPs and the party faithful.

Mr Turnbull will speak at the party's annual meeting on Saturday, where he's sure to tell MPs and members they can win in March.

His speech will follow one from Opposition Leader Steven Marshall who is looking to end Labor's four-term stranglehold on government in SA.

A redistribution of seats has put the Liberals in a strong position but Labor strategists are experts at shoring up marginal electorates.

There is also the unknown factor of just how well candidates from Independent Senator Nick Xenophon's party will perform.

The key issue in South Australia remains the reliability and high price of electricity with the Commonwealth critical of the state government's energy plan, including installation of the world's biggest battery to store solar and wind power.

Much talk this week has also centred on the state government's controversial tax on the big banks which passed the lower house of state parliament along with other budget measures but faces a bid by the Liberals to block it in the Legislative Council.