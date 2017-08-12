Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says questions hovering over his side will be answered in their AFL clash against Collingwood at Adelaide Oval.

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his club has been knocked around by a humiliating AFL loss to arch rivals Adelaide.

And Hinkley says questions hovering over Port's largest-ever loss to the Crows - an 84-point drubbing - won't be answered until Sunday's game against Collingwood.

"It's a definite jolt, there's no doubt about that, and for people to say anything other than that, it's not right - it knocks you around," Hinkley said of last Sunday's loss to Adelaide.

The Power coach said finding answers to the woeful display was difficult.

"The answers are not that easy when you think about what went wrong," he said.

"They didn't go out there deliberately not wanting to compete and contest with the Adelaide side, they just were shown up on that night.

"So probably more the answer will come on Sunday I hope. And that is what we have got to look forward to ... as a group they have responded usually."

Port hold fifth spot on percentage entering the Adelaide Oval clash against the Magpies, who worry Hinkley despite being 12th and out of finals contention.

"They have won three and drawn one in their last month, there's no doubt Collingwood are in pretty good nick," he said.

"So if we're not up for the battle, we will be in trouble again."

A victory for Port would give them 12 wins this year, the historical benchmark for reaching the finals.

"Twelve sounds like a number that maybe is going to get you in the eight, it always traditionally has been around that number," Hinkley said.

"So if we win this week, we get to 12.

"We won't take nothing for granted. We hope to not only get to 12 but get to 13, get to 14. But we're going to worry about 12 first."