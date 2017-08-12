Sacked Gold Coast AFL coach Rodney Eade says he wouldn't have taken the job if he could have his time again.

Sacked Gold Coast coach Rodney Eade says he would never have taken the job if he'd known the extent of the AFL club's issues.

The Suns announced on Tuesday that Eade's contract had been terminated with three rounds remaining.

Gold Coast chairman Tony Cochrane said the decision came down to an unacceptable win-loss ratio under Eade's leadership.

The Suns had managed just 16 wins and a draw from the 63 games coached by Eade since the beginning of 2015.

Eade on Saturday said a combination of a poor club culture, issues within the football department and a high rate of injuries had denied him the opportunity to build success.

Asked whether, in retrospect, he would still have taken the job, Eade's response was emphatic.

"No, no, no. Not at all," Eade told ABC Grandstand on Saturday.

"There was a lot of things that surprised me and then kept happening, I suppose. You hit another rock, and then it's June or July and you think you're on top of it, and then something else happens.

"I suppose the injury rate was horrible. It was a lot better this year but obviously the last five or six weeks it's really gone south again.

"With all of those factors involved, no I wouldn't have done it."

The Suns had spoken of former Sydney and Western Bulldogs coach Eade being the man to take them deep into the finals when he replaced Guy McKenna at the end of 2014.

But the club was beset by disciplinary issues, struggled to retain key players and, according to Eade, was run by people who lacked insight into the myriad of problems.

"I don't think they did know the extent of the cultural things," Eade said.

"Probably a lot of people didn't, but should they have known?

"I think all good clubs would know."