Adam Scott's PGA Championship hopes have taken a hit after a four-over round on day two. (AAP)

Adam Scott's hopes have taken a hit at the PGA Championship after he carded a 76 in his second round at North Carolina's Quail Hollow.

Adam Scott's PGA Championship tilt has been derailed by a horror second round at Quail Hollow.

The Australian world No.17 started round two of the final major of the year well in contention at even-par, but a five-over-par 76 in North Carolina saw 2013 Masters champion Scott plummet down the leaderboard.

At five-over, Scott sits a distant 13 shots back of clubhouse leader Kevin Kisner, who fired a second consecutive 67 to set the pace at eight-under with the afternoon wave still out on the course.

Scott said it "just wasn't his day" as he suffered a double-bogey and five bogeys, but he salvaged his round two late birdies.

"I was hitting the ball OK but my scrambling was woeful," he said.

"All my putts seemed to lip out on my front nine. I had four lip-outs on a row from the 14th to the 17th.

"It just wasn't my day out there so I was just trying to limit the damage in the end."

With the projected cut currently sitting at four-over, Scott is flirting with an early exit from the PGA Championship.

"But I'll be surprised if the cut doesn't blow out to five (over)," said Scott.

Sitting at 61st in the FedEx Cup standings, Gold Coast native Scott needed a strong result this week to give his points tally (currently 637) after the PGA Championship a chance to remain inside the top-70 in order to qualify for for the third playoffs event, the BMW Championship.

Scott is skipping the first two playoffs events to be with wife Marie as the couple welcome their second child due on August 19.