Adam Scott has plummeted down the leaderboard midway through his second round at the US PGA Championship in North Carolina.

Starting Friday's day two in contention after opening the year's final major with a solid even-par 71 on Thursday, the Australian world No.17 has dropped four shots in his opening nine holes at Quail Hollow.

The 37-year-old currently sits nine shots back of overnight co-leader Kevin Kisner, who has picked up a shot early in his second round to set the pace at five-under-par.

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen, who shared the first-round lead with the American, is a shot back at four-under and will get his round under way in the afternoon wave (4am Saturday AEST).

DA Points (through five holes) and Jordan Smith (four holes) share third at three-unde rwith Grayson Murray, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka and Chris Stroud, who are yet to tee off.

At four-over, Scott joins countryman Marc Leishman (six holes) who is even for his second round.

Of the other Australians, Scott Hend (one-over) starts day two at 4.25am, Cameron Smith (four-over) at 4.10am, Rod Pampling (six-over) at 3.50am and Stuart Deane (13-over) at 2.35am.