Microbiologist Professor James Paton has been named South Australia's Scientist of the Year.

A microbiologist developing new treatments for infectious diseases has been named South Australia's Scientist of the Year.

Professor James Paton, director of the University of Adelaide's research centre for infectious diseases, is working to understand the interaction between major disease-causing bacteria and their human hosts.

He is applying that new knowledge to develop vaccines and therapeutics, working with global companies to undertake clinical trials.