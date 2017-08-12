Melbourne have snatched a 16-13 win over the Sydney Roosters in an enthralling and at times bizarre top-of-the table clash to maintain their firm hold on the NRL minor premiership.
The competition-leading Storm kept their six-point buffer, needing just one more win from their remaining three matches to secure the JJ Giltinan Shield.
Second-rower Joe Stimson, in his debut NRL season, was the man of the moment, scoring in the 77th minute for his team to regain the match-winning lead.
The Roosters hit the front for the first time in the match four minutes earlier thanks to a Luke Keary field goal.
But in typical Storm fashion, the match was far from over.
Cooper Cronk attempted a field goal that was charged down by Connor Watson but Stimson couldn't be stopped close to the line in the ensuing play.
It was a fitting end to a pulsating contest despite being played in steady rain at AAMI Park.
The Roosters proved their own worst enemy in the first half, on the wrong end of a 9-3 penalty count which had them trailing 10-6.
Melbourne's lead was out to 12-6 until the 61st match when Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell slotted a superb conversion of Mitch Aubusson's sideline try that levelled the score at 12-12.
That opportunity came when Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu took a kick and then attempted to hurdle two Roosters players, giving away a penalty and ending up on report.
Vunivalu was also involved in a contentious refereeing decision in the first half when the bunker awarded the Storm a penalty try, ruling that Vunivalu had been taken out by Mitchell in the race to the tryline.
Keary broke the deadlock with his first NRL career field-goal but the Storm wouldn't be denied.