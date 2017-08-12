Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary insists halfback Luke Brooks still has a way to go to realise his early potential.

Wests Tigers coach Ivan Cleary claims halfback Luke Brooks is still affected by the hype which surrounded him early in his NRL career.

Brooks shapes as a key figure in the Tigers' final four weeks of the NRL season as they desperately try to avoid claiming the wooden spoon.

The 22-year-old was saddled with being described as the next Andrew Johns and being earmarked as a future representative player following his debut in 2013.

While his former halves partner Mitchell Moses has gone on to discover career-best form at new club Parramatta, we are still yet to see Brooks consistently perform at his peak.

"He's certainly building, there's part of his game that he certainly needs to improve at around consistency and game management," Cleary said.

"He's a talented player and there's a way to go for him. He's still pretty young really in terms of being a halfback.

"He's one of those guys that was built up massively, probably too early, and he's still in the recovery phase from that, I think.

"Also the style of game and his role have changed this year and that will flow into the future."

On Sunday they face Manly, who are fresh off a rebound win over the Sydney Roosters and could jump into the top four with two points against the Tigers.

After winning just five games this year, the Tigers are on track to record the club's worst season performance, which stands at seven wins.

Following Newcastle's shock win over the Eels on Friday night, the Tigers have dropped to equal last spot on the ladder.

Going into their clash with the Sea Eagles at Leichhardt Oval, the Tigers and Knights are both on 14 points and have a points differential of -164.

"It really doesn't make difference frankly," Cleary said of the prospect of claiming the wooden spoon.

"We were never going to be in a position to celebrate ladder positions, it's about playing each week and building ourselves into a winning performance."

STATS THAT MATTER

* The Tigers have won just one of their nine home matches this season including both games at Leichhardt.

* The Sea Eagles are making the least errors in the NRL (9.5 per game).

Source: Fox Sports Stats