Donald Trump speaks as he answers questions regarding the situation in North Korea at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (AP)

Donald Trump warns North Korea it will 'truly regret' any military action which targets the US Pacific territory of Guam.

President Donald Trump has warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un not to take any action against the US, its territories including Guam or its allies, warning he would regret such a move - and "regret it fast."

Trump said Washington was looking "very carefully" at its military options, and that he hoped Kim had taken his words to heart in recent days.

It comes after Trump said America's military was "locked and loaded”.

North Korea has said it is readying plans to launch missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam.

"I hope that they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said, and what I said is what I mean," Trump told reporters.

"If he does anything with respect to Guam or anyplace else that's an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it, and he will regret it fast."

Trump earlier tweeted: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

The US president's Twitter missive ratcheted up his already bellicose rhetoric with Kim over North Korea's weapons program, as Beijing appealed to the two leaders to dampen their fiery exchange.

Australia embroiled in North Korea and US tensions

A day prior Trump had hardened his warning that Pyongyang would face "fire and fury" if it kept threatening the United States, saying maybe his tough talk "wasn't tough enough."

Trump also warned North Korea it should be "very, very nervous" of the consequences if it even thinks of attacking US soil, after Pyongyang said it was readying plans to launch missiles towards the Pacific territory of Guam.

Pyongyang said the scheme to target the island, a key US military outpost in the western Pacific, was intended to "signal a crucial warning" as "only absolute force" would have an effect on a US leader "bereft of reason."

Beijing on Friday pleaded with the US and North Korea for restraint, urging the two parties "to be cautious with their words and actions."

China has repeatedly urged a resumption of long-dormant six-party talks to peacefully resolve the crisis, but its position has been overshadowed by the emerging brinkmanship between Trump and Kim.