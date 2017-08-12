Malcolm Turnbull has criticised SA's energy plan, saying it is based on 'ideology and idiocy'. (AAP)

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has criticised South Australia's energy plan during a speech to the Liberal Party faithful in Adelaide.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has dubbed South Australia's energy plan an "experiment" that should have been conducted privately.

Mr Turnbull told the annual meeting of the SA Liberal Party on Saturday that the plan was based on ideology and idiocy.

"You really have in South Australia, of course, been subjected to an experiment by (Premier) Jay Weatherill. People really should conduct these experiments, as dangerous as that, privately somewhere in expert company rather than inflicting it on an entire state," the prime minister said.