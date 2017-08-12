A light plane has flipped on landing at Caloundra Airport in Queensland, seriously injuring the pilot and one passenger.

Two people have been seriously injured in a light plane crash at Caloundra Airport on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Emergency services say the plane, with four people on board, crashed around 11:45am Saturday, with the plane stalling and then flipping on the runway as it landed.

Two people, the male pilot and one of the passengers, were trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed by emergency crews.

The pilot was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital, while the passenger was taken by ambulance to hospital, both with serious injuries.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.