Two people have been trapped in the wreckage of a light plane which flipped on landing at Caloundra Airport on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

The plane, with four on board, crashed around 11:45am Saturday, with two of the occupants becoming trapped in the wreckage.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed one person has been freed from the plane, while crews are still working to free the second person.

Authorities could not confirm if the two passengers that were trapped had serious injuries, with paramedics treating them on scene.