US duo Emma Coburn (l) and Courtney Frerichs savour their 1-2 finish in the 3000m steeplechase. (AAP)

Australian Genevieve LaCaze took inspiration as US duo Emma Coburn and Courtney Frerichs smashed the African domination of the women's 3000m steeplechase at the world athletics championships.

LaCaze had raced the Americans countless times at collegiate level and finished ahead of Frerichs at last year's Rio Olympics.

But on Friday night at the London Olympic Stadium in a wild final where Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech had to backtrack after missing the water jump and several other athletes fell in a separate incident, it was the US duo who reigned supreme.

Coburn clocked a slick winning time of 9min 2.58sec to finish ahead of Frerichs and defending world champ Hyvin Jepkemoi of Kenya.

After an injury-interrupted buildup, LaCaze was 11th in 9:26.25 -- two spots worse than her result at last year's Rio Olympics.

"If I can't have the gold medal it's lovely to see girls I raced in college get it because I do believe I can be that good," the 28-year-old said.

"I've raced those girls for so many years and I've watched them progress.

"The girl that came second, Courtney, I beat her in the Olympic final last year and layer upon layer she's become a better athlete.

"That's what you do.

"If you stay uninterrupted and focus on your technique and your fitness and all the little things she just proved what you can do.

"It's so inspiring and I do hope that in the next 12-24 months I can do that and I believe I can."

African runners had claimed gold and silver in the women's steeplechase at each of the past three world championships.

Until Friday, no Americans had medalled in the event.