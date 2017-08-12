A man who is suspected of being behind the August 6 attack on a Venezuelan military base has been captured.

The ringleader of an August 6 attack on a Venezuelan military base near the city of Valencia has been captured, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said in a tweet on Friday.

The ministry launched a nationwide manhunt for Juan Carlos Caguaripano, a former National Guard captain, on Monday.

The assault on the military base coincided with a video circulated on social media in which Caguaripano called for a general uprising against unpopular socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

"This capture has dealt a hard blow against terrorism," Padrino tweeted.

US President Donald Trump earlier threatened military intervention in Venezuela, as the nation appears to slide toward a more volatile stage of unrest, with anti-government forces looting weapons from the military after the installation of an all-powerful new legislative body.

The Pentagon said it had not received any orders on Venezuela from the White House.

More than 120 people have been killed and thousands arrested in four months of unrest.