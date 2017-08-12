Melbourne winger Suliasi Vunivalu was put on report during the Sydney Roosters clash for trying to leap over the defensive line, leaving both coaches stunned.

Call it a high hurdle, a cannon-ball or leap-frog - even Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy was left scratching his head about a move by the Storm's Suliasi Vunivalu.

The athletic winger pulled off one of the most bizarre moves seen in the NRL when he took a high ball and then tried to jump over the Sydney Roosters defensive line.

He was put on report for the play, with commentators split on whether it would leave him suspended for a few weeks or not even charged by the Match Review Committee.

Bellamy wasn't sure but was certain he didn't want to see it again.

"I'm not quite sure what Suli was trying to do there, probably ask Suli, it was probably a bit of a brain fade," Bellamy said.

"It was a pretty big play in the game to be quite honest, I think they scored on the end of that penalty so hopefully he learns a lesson and he doesn't do it again."

Bellamy said because Vunivalu didn't actually hit any players with his knee it wasn't deserving of more than a penalty.

"Because I don't think he actually hit anyone so I'm not quite sure what the charge is.

"I agree it's a penalty, without a doubt but I don't know what they're going to charge him with so if he does get charged we'll have a look at it then.

"I think they're probably scratching their heads at home at the moment wondering what it was."

Roosters coach Trent Robinson was equally puzzled but said it shouldn't be part of the game.

"How do you comment on that? You just haven't seen it in the game before, what do you make of it," Robinson said.

"It was something that you shouldn't see in rugby league."