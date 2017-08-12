All Blacks ace Sonny Bill Williams played an hour for a Counties Manukau B side on Saturday, his first hit-out since his red card in the second Lions Test.

Sonny Bill Williams has emerged unscathed from his first match since receiving a red card during the British and Irish Lions Test series.

The All Blacks midfielder played an hour for a Counties Manukau B outfit on Saturday, with his side winning the intra-club trial match 42-28.

He made several line breaks in muddy Bombay conditions, assisted a try for his winger and even had a five-pointer of his own disallowed.

Williams received a red card in the second Lions Test for a shoulder charge to the face of Anthony Watson, and was banned for four matches as a result - a ban that expired after Friday's "Game of Three Halves".

He will now return to the All Blacks set-up, as they prepare for next weekend's Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Sydney.